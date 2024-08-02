Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $7,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $229.73. 1,866,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.83.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

