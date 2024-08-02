Virtu Financial LLC Sells 10,359 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,800,000 after acquiring an additional 282,056 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in Vistra by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.38. 9,359,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,642. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

