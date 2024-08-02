Virtu Financial LLC Sells 698 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 264.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE H traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.53. 1,272,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on H. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.