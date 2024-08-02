Virtu Financial LLC Sells 96,487 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.56% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 171.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,628.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DUST stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,986,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,988. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

