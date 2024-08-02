Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.01. The stock had a trading volume of 936,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,418. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.11 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.03.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

