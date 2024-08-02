Virtu Financial LLC Takes $550,000 Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $20,714,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard stock traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,191.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,955.33 and a 12 month high of $3,862.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

