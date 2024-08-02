Virtu Financial LLC Takes $562,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 327.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 145,562 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,858,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,916,000. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. 25,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,400. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $441.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

