Virtu Financial LLC Takes $687,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 12,617,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,105,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

