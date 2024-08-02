Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $8.08 on Friday, reaching $539.82. 635,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,754. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

