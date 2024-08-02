Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $487.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

