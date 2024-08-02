Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 111 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 248,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 48,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,591,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.96. 10,893,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,228,397. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $597.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.