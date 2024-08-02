Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

