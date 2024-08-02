W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.86. 432,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

