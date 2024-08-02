Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after buying an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.35.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.97. 5,805,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $214.99. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

