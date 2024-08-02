Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $85,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34,433.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK traded down $11.15 on Friday, reaching $253.47. 831,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,472. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $317.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.15.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

