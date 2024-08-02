Wahed Invest LLC Buys 432 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.68. 1,809,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

