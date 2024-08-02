Wahed Invest LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,540,662,000 after buying an additional 103,667 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,176,000 after buying an additional 970,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,063,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after buying an additional 1,247,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,632,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,305,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,862,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

