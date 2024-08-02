Wahed Invest LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,420,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

