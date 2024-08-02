Wahed Invest LLC Has $353,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. 1,700,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

