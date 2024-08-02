Wahed Invest LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $5.04 on Friday, hitting $205.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average of $223.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

