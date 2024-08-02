Wahed Invest LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. 4,080,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

