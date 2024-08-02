Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.77. 880,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.70 and a 200 day moving average of $258.35. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

