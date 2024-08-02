Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $7,320,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 66.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Shares of SNA traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.74. The stock had a trading volume of 249,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

