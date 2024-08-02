Wahed Invest LLC Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 6,437,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,219. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IP

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.