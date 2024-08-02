Wahed Invest LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 6,488,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

