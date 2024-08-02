Wahed Invest LLC Sells 16,441 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.60. 536,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $242.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

