Wahed Invest LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $335,426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $85,880,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,391,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

