Walleye Trading LLC Trims Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,819 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 479.8% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 486,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 402,331 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 86,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 735,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,165. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

