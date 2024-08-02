Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

WRBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.43.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 111,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 over the last 90 days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

