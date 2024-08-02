Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $327.66, but opened at $351.28. Waters shares last traded at $342.55, with a volume of 31,981 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.79 and a 200 day moving average of $321.51.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

