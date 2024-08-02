Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to Strong-Buy

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Waters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $352.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.51. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 20.71%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

