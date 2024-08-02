WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $89.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

