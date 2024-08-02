Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $295.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.64.

McDonald's Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $268.75 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.02. The firm has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald's

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

