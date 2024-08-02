Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,976.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,041.65.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $336.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,328.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,819. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,881.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3,690.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

