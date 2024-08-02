Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $85.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

PFG opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

