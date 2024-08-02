WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $368.34 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. WEMIX has a market cap of $368.34 million and $3.10 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 529,697,901 coins and its circulating supply is 408,674,393 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 529,644,024.7514497 with 408,644,216.2237356 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.93767779 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,313,934.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

