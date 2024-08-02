Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %
Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.
Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Werner Enterprises Company Profile
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
