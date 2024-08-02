Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.