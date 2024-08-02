Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.43.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 1,293,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 120.23%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

