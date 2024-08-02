Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.0 %

WHG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $12.74. 2,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,065. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $118.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

