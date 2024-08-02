Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
Shares of WSR opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
