Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Willdan Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Willdan Group Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 344,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,300. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $195,274.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $92,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,377.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $195,274.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,288. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

