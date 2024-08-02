William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 431.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.