WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Bank of America

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

