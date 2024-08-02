WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 522,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 935,859 shares.The stock last traded at $98.43 and had previously closed at $104.39.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

