WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Trading Down 2.5 %

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

NYSE:WT opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

