WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.68

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.
