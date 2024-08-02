Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

WWD traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.92. 386,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,751. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.22.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

