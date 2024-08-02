Worldcoin Price Hits $2.06 on Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $637.57 million and approximately $117.52 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003223 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,847,763 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 308,756,371.6452169 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.11076991 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $119,572,311.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

