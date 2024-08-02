Wrapped HBAR 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.34 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $17.05 million and $1.34 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,341,328 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 276,428,840.62657714 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06188288 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,334,334.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

