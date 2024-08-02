WSP Global Inc. (WSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:WSP traded down C$2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$226.59. 9,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,365. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$230.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$213.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The company has a market cap of C$28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$238.83.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

